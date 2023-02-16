NDC MP Isaac Adongo heavily criticised finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta for quoting scripture amid the brouhaha over the domestic debt exchange programme

The Bolgatanga MP said it was infuriating that the minister would take a decision that would deny pension bondholders their money and still quote scripture

Ken Ofori-Atta appeared in Parliament on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to brief lawmakers about the controversial debt exchange programme

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker Isaac Adongo has slammed the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta heavily for quoting scripture when he appeared before the Legislature on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The beleaguered Ken Ofori-Atta was hauled before legislators on Thursday to give a briefing on the widely-criticised Domestic Debt Exchange Programme he is championing.

But consistent with his speeches, the minister who both experts and ordinary citizens alike have called incompetent quoted from the Holy Bible.

Isaac Adongo (L) and Ken Ofori-Atta. Source: Twitter/@nfaoforiatta

Source: Twitter

Adongo, Bolgatanga Central MP, sounded pissed off when he rose to react to the finance minister's delivery.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"Quoting the Bible and taking our money? You are denying the poor pensioners their money and you are still quoting the Bible,” he was peeved.

To Isaac Adongo, Ofori-Atta has failed so abysmally in managing the economy the only proper thing to do would be for him to resign.

“Resign! Resign right here in your statement to Parliament,” he taunted the minister.

The finance minister sat quietly as the outspoken opposition MP slammed him on the floor of Parliament.

Apraku says Ofori-Atta's continuous stay in office is problematic

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that an experienced politician and economist Dr Konadu Apraku has joined calls for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked.

The top NPP member said it is unfortunate that the president does not seem to be taking the sentiments of Ghanaians and even members of his party about the minister seriously.

The 2024 NPP flagbearer aspirant told GTV on Monday, February 13, 2023, that if he was the president he would have sacked the minister.

Owusu Bempah confident of NPP victory in 2024

Also, NPP deputy communications director Ernest Owusu Bempah has said despite the debilitating economic challenges, the NPP will retain power in 2024.

He told journalists during a brief engagement on February 15, 2023, that the NPP was just unlucky to be hit by the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19.

He wants Ghanaians to be patient with the government as it works to improve the economic situation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh