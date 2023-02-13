An experienced politician and economist Dr Konadu Apraku has joined calls for finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked

The top NPP member said it is unfortunate that the president does not seem to be taking the sentiments of Ghanaians and even members of his party about the minister seriously

The 2024 NPP flagbearer aspirant told GTV on Monday, February 13, 2023, that if he was the president he would have sacked the minister

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku has joined the preponderance of calls for president Nana Akufo-Addo to sack his finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The experienced politician says it is dangerous for the president to continue ignoring the calls by even key members of his party for the finance minister to go.

"In politics, you have to be sensitive to public opinion. Sometimes, it may not be the truth, but that is the sentiments, and the sentiments of the people need to be examined, and acted upon if it is possible," he counseled the president via an interview on state-owned GTV.

L-R: Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku. Source: Getty Images, Facebook/@kofi.k.apraku

Source: Facebook

The man aspiring to be the flagbearer of the NPP for a third time said he would have fired the finance minister if he was president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"It’s a great deal for the NPP MPs to come out there to say they don’t want our Finance Minister, their own Finance Minister that they have worked with in the past,” the politician and economist added.

He cautioned the president that, "lack of action exacerbates the problem, so you cut it off and cut your losses."

Political analysts, policy experts, think tanks and even key members of the governing party have called for the finance minister to be sacked because he mismanaged Ghana's economy into the current crisis.

Ghana is facing a severe debt crisis that has created other microeconomic problems that threaten to collapse the entire economy. Ghana is currently in the process to access a $3 billion loan from the IMF.

Ken Ofori-Atta's handling of the domestic debt restructuring has been widely criticised as not very well thought-through.

98 NPP MPs revive campaign to get Ofori-Atta fired

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the campaign to get finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta sacked has been revived by the 98 NPP MPs who stalled the process last year.

One of the leaders of the "rebel" MPs, Andy Appiah-Kubi, has said the conditions president Nana Akufo-Addo set before sacking the minister have been met.

Andy Appiah-Kubi and his colleague lawmakers from the governing party believe the finance minister has been incompetent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh