A former Presidential spokesperson has called on the bodyguard of President Akufo-Addo to explain how he amassed wealth

The bodyguard, through his First Gibrine Foundation, financed the construction of the first-ever Islamic hospital in the country

For Mr Dotsei Malor, this gesture by the bodyguard is enough grounds for the source of his wealth to be interrogated extensively

The decision by the bodyguard of President Nana Akufo-Addo to construct an ultra-modern hospital is under intense scrutiny by a section of the populace who are questioning where he got the money.

Among those demanding transparency on the financial status of the bodyguard is a former presidential spokesperson, Ben Dotsei Malor.

In a Facebook post, Mr Dotsei Malor, a celebrated journalist with a global reputation, questioned the source of funding for such a project in the heart of the capital city, Accra.

The former Head of Communications at the presidency believes there are enough grounds for Ghanaians to be apprised of the source of the money used to fund the Islamic Hospital in Accra Newtown.

"How does a presidential bodyguard amass enough wealth to build an "ultramodern" Hospital in Accra?" he questioned.

The President's bodyguard, only known as Gibrine Issah Tutu, through his First Gibrine Foundation sponsored the construction of the first-ever Islamic Hospital in the country.

Reports of him building a hospital have been met with mixed reactions as this is not the first time he has engaged in such philanthropic gestures.

Akufo-Addo's Bodyguard Donates Hearse To Asamankese Zongo Community

In 2019, Gibrine, who hails from the Asamankese Zongo community in the Eastern Region, donated a hearse to the community after a ban was placed on commercial vehicles to convey corpses in the West Akyem Municipality by the Assembly.

For some critics, despite the philanthropic gestures being laudable, there's the need to identify his source of wealth, considering he's only the personal bodyguard to the President with no official designation.

For some, however, the gesture by the bodyguard is a way of giving back to society, especially to the Muslims in Zongo communities who cannot afford critical health care services at other health facilities in the country.

