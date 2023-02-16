A 28-year-old gentleman known as Nana Addo-Aikins is contesting as a parliamentary aspirant for the NDC

The young man hopes to be elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Abuakwa South Municipality

Nana is currently a law student after studying at GIMPA and Golden Sunbeam International College of Science and Technology

Nana Addo-Aikins, a native of Akyem Asafo in the Abuakwa South Municipality, has declared his intention to run as a parliamentary aspirant for his constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The young man who is only 28 years old is currently known as the youngest person attempting the feat that is usually pursued by middle-aged people.

Ghanaweb.com reports that Nana attended the Golden Sunbeam International College Of Science and Technology and the Ghana Institute Of Management And Public Administration (GIMPA) and he is currently pursuing a Bachelor Of Laws (LLB).

In his personal narration on mybrytfmonline.com, the 28-year-old stated that he is highly committed to the transformational agenda of his party, which is part of the reason why he decided to pick up forms and contest.

He also added that his success would serve as a shining example for the youth to be actively involved in governmental issues and contribute practically to the advancement of the nation.

"I am bubbling with youthful talent and boundless potential. The youth today, like me, need opportunities to be able to participate effectively in the political processes so as to empower us to contribute to finding practical solutions that advance national development," he said.

