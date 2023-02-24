John Dramani Mahama has criticised both president Nana Akufo-Addo and his ancestors, the proponents of the Danquah-Busia tradition, for always taking the country back

The former president posted a moving tribute on Facebook on Friday, February 24 to mark 57 years of Nkrumah's overthrow

According to John Mahama, Nkrumah was overthrown with the active participation of the Danquah-Busia people who he described as saboteurs

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Mahama has published a moving tribute to Ghana's first president Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah to mark 57 years of his overthrow on February 24, 1966.

In the moving post on Facebook, Mahama said Nana Akufo-Addo's ancestors, who were proponents of the Danquah-Busia tradition, did Ghana a great disservice when they schemed with Western powers to oust Nkrumah through a coup.

"This coup was achieved through a conscious and constant campaign of falsehood and calumny. As a former President of Ghana who has also been at the receiving end of the Danquah-Busia tradition's campaign of slander and sabotage, I can empathise completely with the quandary President Nkrumah found himself in," he posted on Facebook.

John Dramani Mahama (L) and Nana Akufo-Addo. Source: Twitter/@JDMahama, Facebook/@nakufoaddo.

Source: UGC

Nkrumah was overthrown in 1966

On February 24, 1966, Ghana experienced its first-ever coup d’état.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Then-president, the ultimate Pan-African, was ousted while he was still outside the country, executing an assignment on behalf of Ghana in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The coup brought into power the National Liberation Council.

According to John Mahama, the days following Nkrumah's overthrow were dark for Ghana.

"In 1966, I was a young boy still in primary school. But I remember highlights of the dark days...The perpetrators woefully failed to liberate Ghana as they had promised," Mahama said in the Facebook post.

He wants Ghanaians to march forward with unity and take back the country from Nana Akufo-Addo and his team of nation-wreckers.

Untold stories about Ghana's first president

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Christian Blukoo, an 85-year-old Ghanaian man, recently opened up about how he became one of the bodyguards of Ghana's first president.

The older citizen recounted that he enlisted in the workers' brigade after completing his elementary education in 1957, after which he got the chance to work at the Christiansborg Castle.

Blukoo also revealed that his current pension pay is just Ghc47 per month, and all attempts to get it increased have been unsuccessful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh