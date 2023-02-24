Frances Asiam, CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), has resigned from Nana Akufo-Addo's government

The civil servant resigned from her job via a letter addressed to the Office of the President and dated February 23, 2023

However, a letter from the Office of the President has also been circulating on social media and purports to assign Genevieve Sackey to GCMCL as CEO and is dated February 21, 2023

This has created a controversy online about whether Asiam resigned or she was sacked by the Presidency

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another resignation has hit the Nana Akufo-Addo government as Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited (GCMCL), Frances Awurabena Asiam, resigns on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

In a letter of resignation making rounds on social media and published by a number of media houses, Asiam thank the president for having confidence in her and giving her the opportunity to serve.

The letter addressed to the Office of the President, however, failed to state the reason why Asiam was resigning.

Frances Asiam (L) has resigned from Nana Akufo-Addo's government via a letter dated Thursday, February 23, 2023. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, @Sir Obama Pokuase II

Source: UGC

“I wish the Government well in all its future endeavours,” she parted with some positive words.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Meanwhile, a report sighted by YEN.com.gh claims Asiam resigned because of interference in their job by the Ministry of Energy.

The resignation letter from Frances Asiam has been circulating online. Source: Facebook/@ Sir Obama Pokuase II

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, other reports on social media suggest Frances Asiam may have been sacked, perhaps for incompetence.

This is because another letter dated Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from the Office of the President has appointed Genevieve Sackey to take up the job as the CEO of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company.

This letter appoints Genevieve Sakey as CEO of Ghana Cylinder Company at an earlier date than the date on Assiam's resignation letter. Source: Facebook/@Sir Obama Pokuase II

Source: Twitter

Many feel Asiam resigned because Akufo-Addo's administration has been hit by some high-profile resignations in recent times.

Kyerematen's resignation predicted to trigger more resignations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in early January that Alan Kyerematen's decision to resign as trade minister was predicted to cause some ripples in Akufo-Addo's government.

Although a cabinet reshuffle that was predicted in the coming days has not happened, two more ministers resigned.

Dr Afriyie Akoto Osei resigned shortly after Kyerematen then Ebenezer Kum also ditched the Chieftaincy ministry.

Ben Ephson, a pollster, said CEOs of state-owned enterprises would soon be reshuffled.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh