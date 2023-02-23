The host of Accra-based Onua TV has revealed how he rejected two ministerial nominations from President Akufo-Addo

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, said he criticizes the current government not because he wants to be induced but for the good of the country

The host of Accra-based Onua TV, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has shared details of how he refused to serve in the Akufo-Addo government.

According to him, he rejected the two positions, including the minister of chieftaincy and culture.

On two occasions I rejected Akufo-Addo's appointment - Captain Smart

He said the position was offered to him after he had already turned down an initial deputy ministerial offer.

"Let me tell you today; I don't need anything from this government. I was offered a deputy ministerial appointment, and I rejected it. After that, they said, okay, let's give you the minister of Chieftaincy and Culture, and I rejected that as well. If you meet Nana Addo, ask him."

Captain Smart has gained prominence as a vociferous critic of the Akufo-Addo government despite his public pronouncements of being a member of the NPP.

Some say he attacks government officials to advance his personal interest, but the controversial journalist denies those saying he's working in the country's interest.

The revelations by Captain Smart have drawn mixed reactions from social media users, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

George Yaw Odei Adjei

Do u even have advisers

Theophilus Tetteh

You are a true leader

Benjamin Yapo

As a matter of facts l personally don't wast my time on focused of captain smart's lies,because l dont trust all what he says.He contributed massively to the downfalls of Mahama. Infact this guy called captain smart later acknowlegded the damages he politically inflicted against Mahama to vulnerable Ghanaians.Now here comes once again the same common enemy. He's just a well known agitator, the unseen wolve among the sheeps, judas among disciples ever prepared to betray his Master.Mahama must beware next time of this product.

Twum Kofi

So you mean you were among we have the men

Agya Kawodeê

Masa Woboa. Which ministry can you head in Ghana?

Goddy Corf

I'm not an Akkofo Addo fan, but you trust this guy at your own peril. Deputy minister?

