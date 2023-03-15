John Mahama has said has promised Ghanaians that he will take a different approach to infrastructural projects if elected as president in 2024

He told NDC delegates and supporters in Tano South on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, that he will take stock of all abandoned projects and complete them

Mahama warmed the hearts of hundreds of NDC members when he said because of the current economic crisis, there was no need to borrow huge funds to start new projects

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Dramani Mahama has made a bold promise to Ghanaians as he campaigns to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the presidential candidate during the 2024 elections.

Ahead of the party's much-anticipated primaries slated for May 13, 2023, the former president told party delegates and supporters in Tano North constituency in the Ahafo Region that he appreciates the gravity of the country's economic and financial crisis.

"A new NDC will not be in a hurry to start new projects. What we will do is that the projects that have been ongoing and have been abandoned and uncompleted, we will take an inventory of all of them and with the little resources, we will dedicate it to finishing them," he promised on March 14, 2023.

L-R: Random image of a road project constructed by Newmont Ghana and former President John Mahama. Source: Facebook/@JDMahama, @NewmontAfrica

Source: Facebook

The president has since Saturday, March 11, 2023, been touring parts of the Bono and Ahafo regions as a part of a campaign tour to firm up his chances of winning the primaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Already, many experts tip him to win the crucial primaries as he makes another attempt to re-enter the Flagstaff House after a near miss in 2020.

Speaking to a packed audience at Tano North on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Mahama accused President Nana Akufo-Addo and his many appointees of deliberately abandoning many of the projects started during his government, that is between 2012 and 2016.

He mentioned school buildings, housing facilities and road projects as some of the projects he started but had been purposefully abandoned by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP administration.

Civil society in Ghana has always lamented the penchant of a new administration to start a new infrastructural project while neglecting those started under previous administrations.

Mahama says 2024 will be "do or die" contest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that John Mahama recently repeated his assertion that he and the NDC will take all the necessary risks to ensure victory in the 2024 elections.

He told party supporters in the Bono Region over the weekend (March 11, 2023) that the next elections will be a "do or die" and "boot for boot" affair.

In 2021, the NDC flagbearer aspirant made a similar comment after the 2020 elections, stressing that the NDC allowed itself to be cheated by the governing NPP in that election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh