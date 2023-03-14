John Mahama has repeated his assertion that he and the NDC will take all the necessary risks to ensure victory in the 2024 elections

He told party supporters in the Bono Region over the weekend (March 11, 2024) that the next elections will be "do or die" and "boot for boot"

In 2021, the NDC flagbearer aspirant made a similar comment after the 2020 elections, stressing that the NDC allowed itself to be cheated by the governing NPP in that election

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Former president John Dramani Mahama, who has started a fierce campaign to return to the Flagstaff House, has said the opposition party will take big risks to avoid losing the 2024 elections.

He told party delegates in Dormaa East in the Bono Region as part of his campaign tour ahead of presidential primaries on May 13, 2023, that the party will not be cheated by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as happened in the last election.

“We know that you all have children who have been educated, we want you to release them to us so that we train them five times before we vote. This 2024 election is not a joke, it is boot to boot, it is do or die,” he said on March 11, 2023.

L-R: NDC supporters show up in their numbers at a rally, and John Mahama during his tour of the Bono Region on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Source: Facebook/JDMahama

Source: Facebook

John Mahama believes only an NDC government head by him as president can solve the crisis the country has found itself in under the current Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mahama once made a do or die comment about the 2024 election

This is not the first time the former president and most likely candidate of the NDC in the 2024 election has made a statement like this.

In 2021, he said the NDC will be vigilant at the polling stations during the 2024 polls to prevent rigging.

He told a radio station in Techiman in the Bono Region on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, that NDC has learnt its lessons from the 2020 elections.

Speaking in Twi, he made comments that translate into English as follows:

"2024 elections will be won or lost at the polling station. At the polling station. It will be do or die."

He explained at the time that "do or die" is not the same as "all die be die", a widely-condemned comment by then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo in 2012.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, "do or die" is a term used when someone is in a situation in which they "must take a big risk in order to avoid failure."

Mahama says he wants to retire but Ghana is in crisis

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that John Mahama said he would have retired as a statesman but his love for the country compels him to reconsider leaving active politics.

He said he was returning to active politics and possibly be elected as president because Ghana needs rescuing.

Mahama made these comments and more on March 4, 2023, when he interacted with party supporters in the Volta Region during a campaign tour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh