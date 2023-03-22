John Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia met at the installation of the new Yagbonwura Bikunuto Jewu Soale

The two politicians of the NDC and NPP were united in their goodwill speeches to the new paramount chief and the people of Gonja when they graced the installation ceremony

They were also seen in what looks like a warm embrace in one of the photos posted by Mahama on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, that announced that he was at the installation

Despite finding themselves on opposite sides of the political divide, John Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia are connected by common ancestry, and this connection manifested at the enskinment (installation) of the new Yagbonwura.

Mahama, a former president and the most likely to become the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 elections, according to experts, and vice president Dr Bawumia met on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the mammoth inauguration of the new Overlord of Gonja.

Both politicians took turns to congratulate Bikunuto Jewu Soale for becoming the 34th Yagbonwura at Nyanget, the ancient capital of Gonja, and wished him well on his skin.

John Mahama shared this image of this brief handshake with Bawumia.

Source: Facebook

When Mahama spoke, he extolled his Gonja ancestry and praised the people of the land for peacefully enskinning a new leader.

He also urged the new paramount chief, or Overlord, to promote the Gonja tradition by ruling fairly but firmly.

Dr Bawumia similarly lauded the people of Gonja for peacefully installing a paramount chief. The north of Ghana remains one of the conflict-prone areas in Ghana.

The vice president advised the hundreds gathered at the Yagbonwura's installation that politics must not divide kith and kin because conflicts will deprive the north of Ghana of critical development.

Bikunuto Jewu Soale sits among elders of the Gonja kingdom during his enskinment.

Source: Facebook

Dr Bawumia also pledged the government's continued support to the new paramount chief and the entire Gonja kingdom.

The photo of the two political opponents in a brotherly embrace was shared among the many photos on Mahama's Facebook page on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Overlord of Gonjaland Tuntumba Boresa I passes on after 12-year reign

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier report that the previous Overlord of Gonjaland passed away after ruling for 12 years.

The 90-year-old Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I breathed his last on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo.

The passing of the late Chief who has been unwell for some time now came barely a fortnight after the demise of Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula.

