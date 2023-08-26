President Nana Akufo-Addo has acknowledged the difficulty of Ghana’s ongoing economic crisis

The president said the next New Patriotic Party flagbearer will be able to take Ghana out of difficult times

President Akufo-Addo maintained that his governing party has a good record to defend despite the crisis

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the NPP’s next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, expressed hope that the NPP will rally behind the new flabearer.

President Akufo-Addo. Source: Facebook/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

“It’s difficult, I’m the first to admit it. I have said it several times, but at the end of the day I believe when the moment comes, the light will reflect on a new person to get us out of this difficulty,” he said.

“We’ll have a good record to defend, and we will have some significant achievements which will address the concerns of the Ghanaian people. I’m very confident that we are going to the elections in 2024 with good standing."

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

President Akufo-Addo added that the party delegates would have the final say.

“There are some who are calling for me to endorse their candidates. I haven’t endorsed anybody. The election is not mine. I don’t decide it, it’s the delegates in our party who decide,” he stressed.

NPP won't win 2024 elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the results of a poll show the governing NPP is not likely to hold on to power beyond 2024.

The poll by Global InfoAnalytics showed that people who voted for Akufo-Addo in the 2020 presidential election say they won't vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024.

Dr Bawumia was tipped by a previous poll by the same pollsters as among the leading candidates in the upcoming presidential primaries of the party.

Alan Kyerematen was named as having the same chance as Bawumia to excel in the polls. The latest poll by Global InfoAnalytics shows that Dr Bawumia has lost support among Akufo-Addo's coalition.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu endorses Bawumia

Also, Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has endorsed the flagbearer bid of Dr Bawumia.

The experienced politician explained that among all the candidates, Bawumia stands tall in terms of competence and experience.

Bawumia is considered the establishment candidate and has received endorsements from a number of bigwigs in the NPP.

Source: YEN.com.gh