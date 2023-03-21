2 brilliant gentlemen from St James SHS made Ghana proud by placing first and second in the WASSCE

Alex Opoku and Benjamin Degbey were both awarded for their extraordinary brilliance in the Gambia

They were accompanied by the headmaster of Opoku Ware School, and the director general of GES, Dr Eric Nkansah

Alex Opoku Manu and Benjamin Eyram Nana Kwame Degbey, both from Saint James Seminary SHS, Sunyani, have received awards in the Gambia for their excellent performance during the 2022 WASSCE.

The two Ghanaian young men emerged as the top two candidates for the general examination undertaken by high schools in the West African region.

According to a report by the Ghana Education Service, the third-place finisher was Nigeria's Odigigbo Chioma Blessing, a brilliant young lady.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) held its 71st annual council meeting from March 13–17, 2023, in Banjul, Gambia, where the award presentation took place.

Father Owusu Sekyere, the headmaster of Opoku Ware School, and the director general, Dr Eric Nkansah, were part of the team from Ghana that attended the meeting.

H.E. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia, formally inaugurated the five-day program.

Safohen Ebow Hagan indicated:

I don't understand why the Headmaster of OWASS should be part of the delegation when the Headmaster of St. James is available. Or there is something we don't know?

Raff Wunpini mentioned:

Congratulations to the students. It is; however, time for us to stop this ranking matter. The first-class schools always have the best students and leave the rest to the poor schools. Teachers might not be putting much effort into their facilitation but rather put their hopes on the past glories. These past glories also put pressure on students to perform, thereby getting the best results.

