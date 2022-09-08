Renowned Security Expert Professor Kwesi Anning says the notorious galamsey Queen pin, Aisha Huang is a Chinese state agent

According to him, she, together with other Chinese nationals in the country, have been sent to wage an economic warfare

He adds that the modus operandi of Aisha Huang is to deliberately destroy Ghana’s environment and waterbodies through galamsey, which will, in turn, destroy the cocoa sector

The Director of Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Kwesi Aning, says the notorious galamsey Queen pin, Aisha Huang is a Chinese state agent sent to wage economic warfare on Ghana.

According to him, Aisha and other Chinese nationals in the country were sent on a mission to destroy the cocoa sector.

L-R: Prof Kwesi Aning and Aisha Huang Image Credit: @lorreta

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM, Prof Aning said the reason for Aisha’s 2018 deportation from the country after her arrest for involvement in the illegal mining menace is enough to prove she’s a spy.

He added that Aisha could not be an ordinary person without influence if she could block Ghana from accessing the Sino-Hydro loan as then Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo claimed.

Aisha Huang And Other Chinese Nationals In Ghana Are Spies Engaged In Economic Warfare

Prof Aning further revealed that Aisha’s modus operandi as a state agent is to engage in galamsey activities, which will pollute the country’s waterbodies and eventually affect the cocoa produced from Ghana.

“And her expertise is in economic warfare; deliberately destroying our environment and our waterbodies through galamsey so that the cyanide and the mercury will go through our underground water, come through the food chain and destroy the cocoa crop. And we know that Japan in particular that loved our cocoa beans is now disturbed because they found traces of chemicals in our cocoa beans. So we need to elevate this conversation over and above ordinary people stealing excavators,” Prof Aning said.

Aisha Huang has, for the second time, been arrested for engaging in illegal mining-related activities after she entered the country through the Togo border following the 2018 deportation.

Aisha Huang Re-Arrested for Second Time For Engaging In Galamsey

Facing charges with three other Chinese nationals, they have been remanded by an Accra High Court and ordered to reappear on September 14.

The way and manner the notorious galamsey Queen re-entered the country has sent shock waves down the spines of a section of the populace who lament how porous the country’s borders are.

Aisha Huang: How Chinese Illegal Miner Re-Entered Ghana And Secured Ghana Card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Aisha Huang, who gained notoriety for her role in the illegal mining menace in 2017, has been remanded into police custody.

She is reported to have returned to Ghana through Togo, strategically shuttling between the two countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh