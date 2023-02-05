The Overlord of Gonjaland has reportedly passed on after ruling for 12 years

The 90-year-old Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I breathed his last on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo

The passing of the late Chief who has been unwell for some time now comes barely a fortnight after the demise of Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, the Overlord of Gonjaland has reportedly passed on at the age of 90 years.

The late chief died on the dawn of Saturday, February 4, 2023, at his palace in Damongo in the Savanna Region after a 12-year reign.

The Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa 1 Image Credit: Jajah De Khalifa

Source: Facebook

Yagbonwura passes on after battling illness

The Yagbonwura was said to be unwell for some time now and his family is said to be preparing to officially announce the death in line with the traditions and customs of Gonjaland.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The passing of the late Overlord comes barely a fortnight after the demise of the Lepowura Alhaji M.N.D. Jawula.

The late chief who served as the paramount chief of the Kusawgu Traditional Area was enskinned as Yagbonwura in March 2010.

The death of the late chief has sparked reactions online some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Jajah De Khalifa

Late Sulemana Tuntumba Boresah I was a peace-loving man, a unifier, and a development-oriented chief. He will be remembered for leading the Gonja state to petition for the creation of the Savannah region.

Kong Affairs

His Royal Highness, Yiram Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana Boresa has gone to the farm and has not return. Gonjaland is mourning.

Keymama Show

THE KING AND OVERLORD OF GONJA, YAGBONWURA TUNTUMBA BORESA (I) HAS PASSED. May the almighty God grant him peace.

Nuru Promo

Black Sunday for the people of Gonja land and the north as well Yagbonwura tuntumba Boresa I passed on Rip king

Northside gh

The Gonja land overlord, his imperial majesty Yagbonwura boresah has gone back to his creator

Don Carlos GH

Dark clouds over Gonja land, as paramount chief, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I is dead

Musah Ali Konne

#IQRA!! Difficult time for the Gonja Kingdom.... Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I is dead...

Lepowura Jawula reported dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lepowura MND Jawula, a former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), had been reported dead.

The football enthusiast and long-time administrator had reportedly been ill for some time now and was flown to the United States of America for further treatment where he passed on.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh