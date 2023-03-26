The opposition NDC is livid about the outcome of voting in Parliament on March 24, 2024, to approve Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees

The party said in a statement dated March 25, 2023, that it will leave no stone unturned to find which MPs voted to reject the ministers for massive public commendation

The party had taken a position that the president must cut back on the size of its appointees and directed its MPs in Parliament not to approve the six ministerial nominees, however, the voting pattern shows some MPs defied this directive as all nominees received approval

Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment with the voting decision by some of its MPs after the approval of six ministers appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo and has vowed to take action.

In a statement issued a day after the approval of the six ministers (March 25, 2023), party General Secretary Fiifi Kwettey noted that the approval of the six ministers defied a directive to the Minority Caucus in Parliament to reject the new nominees.

"This was in alignment with the pervasive view of Ghanaians that this moment of economic crisis and financial haircuts, calls for the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government to show by example that it is willing to reduce its expenditure by downsizing its government among other things," the party explained why it wanted the ministers rejected.

NDC General Secretary, Fiifi Kwettey (L) and former leadership of the Minority caucus in Parliament. Source: Facebook/@ndctelevision

Source: UGC

Following the resignations of Alan Kyerematen and Dr Osei Afriyie Akoto, among other ministers, Akufo-Addo nominated a total of six new ministers to fill the vacancy.

K.T. Hammond was appointed to fill Kyerematen's place in the trade and industry ministry, Stephen Asamoah Boateng for Chieftaincy and Culture, and Bryan Acheampong for Food and Agriculture.

The NDC wanted the president to use the resignation as an opportunity to cut down its oft-criticised huge ministerial appointments and so directed its MPs in Parliament to reject the nominees.

But that did not happen on March 24, 2023, as the voting pattern showed that some NDC MPs voted to approve the new ministerial appointments.

All the nominated ministers were approved by over 50% of the majority vote cast of 272 voting MPs. Analysis of the voting outcome shows that the least approved minister, Steven Asamoah, received 53.68% 'yes' votes.

Bryan Achempong had the highest approval of 61.40% 'yes' votes.

According to the opposition party, the approval of the ministers is a clear indication that some of its MPs chose to place their parochial interests ahead of the appeal of the Ghanaian public.

It "constitutes a massive stab in the back of the good people of Ghana," the party lamented.

The NDC commended the Dr Cassiel Ato Forson-led Minority caucus and the MPs who voted to reject the approval of the ministers.

"We will stop at nothing to identify them and publicly laud them in due course. Their loyalty and patriotism will not be forgotten," the NDC statement said.

There was no mention of any plans to punish the NDC MPs who voted to approve the ministers in the statement.

Mahama condemns NDC MPs for approving ministers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a related story that former president John Mahama also expressed disappointment in the approval of the new ministerial appointments by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Reports say the ministers were approved without much hindrance despite NDC MPs' vow not to approve them.

In a statement, the former president described the vote of approval by some NDC MPs as a betrayal to the party and Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh