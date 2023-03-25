Former President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the approval of the latest batch of President Nana Akufo-Addo's ministerial nominees by Parliament.

In a statement released on his official Facebook page on Saturday, March 25, 2023, Mahama expressed a big disappointment in the approval.

According to him, the NDC's MPs who voted for the approval of the new ministers had done so out of parochial interests to the detriment of the party and its grassroots.

Akufo-Addo appoints new ministers

Source: YEN.com.gh