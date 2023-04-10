Nana B has said the governing NPP stands by comments by Bryan Acheampong that the NPP will do whatever it takes to hold on to power after the 2024 elections

The NPP National Youth Organiser says the comments are fair and do not imply that the NPP will hold on to power even if the NDC wins the election

Nana B said despite the widespread condemnation, the base of the governing NPP has been greatly energised by Bryan Acheampong's comment

A top executive of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that the party fully supports the widely-criticised comment by Bryan Acheampong.

Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and a recently approved food and agriculture minister, said during a rally on Saturday, April 8, 2023, that the NPP would never hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He also said in Twi that the NPP would do whatever it takes to hold on to power in 2024. The comments have since been slammed as exposing the grand scheme of the NPP to rig the next elections.

Others say the comments invite the NDC, the main opposition party, to also deploy violent tactics to ensure the elections are not rigged.

Amid the public condemnations, the NPP's National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye, Nana B, said the party fully endorses the comments by Bryan Acheampong, a former national security minister.

“Yes, we [ NPP] stand by it….He was fully positive and we [NPP] endorse it,” Nana B told Joy News.

He said Bryan Acheampong's statement was fair and does not suggest that the elections next year would be rigged by the NPP.

"[Bryan Acheampong] didn’t say that even if NDC wins, we are not going to hand over power to them. This is a positive statement and it has energised our base,” Nana B justified.

4 times Bryan Acheampong was roasted over the 'uncouth' comment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that Bryan Acheampong has been criticised widely for the comments, as many feel they are reckless.

He had said the NPP would never hand over power to an NDC government and that the governing party would do whatever it takes to hold on to power after 2024.

The Abetifi MP's comments on April 8 have received widespread condemnation, with a founding member of the NPP Nyaho-Tamakloe joining the fray.

