Ghanaian politician and businessman Kennedy Agyapong has listed several contributions he has made to the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

He stated that he had donated 727 cars since 1996 to the political party and gave a breakdown of how many vehicles he gave and the year he gave them

Kennedy Agyapong believes that beyond his generous donations, he is the right candidate to lead the NPP to victory during the 2024 presidential election

Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer position candidate, has been pitching his candidacy to party delegates before the party's primaries on November 4, 2023.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament has emphasised his contributions to the party since its establishment as part of his campaign.

Kennedy Agyapong stated that he had sponsored 727 cars for the NPP party since 1994 while speaking to party members in the Ayawaso East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region. He explained:

I couldn't do much to help in 1996 since I had gone bankrupt, but I did give NPP 15 trucks. I handed out 50 pickups in 2000. Along with Mr Oppong Bio, we provided 100 pickups in 2004. Mr Oppong Bio and I presented the party with 245 brand-new Tata pickups in 2008 and 77 more Russian trucks.

In addition, the MP said that he bought 240 trucks for the party in 2016. The politician is a well-known financier and mentioned some additional instances where he came through for the NPP in terms of financial assistance and other resources, in addition to the purchase of cars.

Despite many potential flagbearer candidates, Kennedy Agyapong believes that, beyond his services to the party, he is the only one who can successfully earn the party's nomination for president in 2024.

On November 4, 2023, the NPP plans to have a primary to choose a flagbearer who would represent the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Kennedy Agyapong says Ghana will feed Africa through farming if he becomes president.

In a related story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Kennedy Agyapong promised to make Ghana a food provider in Africa if he won the 2024 presidential election. The Assin Central Member of Parliament has encouraged Ghanaians to elect him as the country's leader. He claims that the agriculture sector would receive much attention from the reforms he plans to do. In that line, he claims that if elected, he will use agriculture to support Ghana's economy and feed all of Africa.

