Bryan Acheampong is being criticised widely for comments he made recently that many feel are reckless

He had said the NPP would never hand over power to an NDC government and that the governing party would do whatever it takes to hold on to power after 2024

But the Abetifi MP's comments on April 8 have received widespread condemnation, with a founder member of the NPP Nyaho-Tamakloe joining the fray

A recent comment by Bryan Acheampong that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will use every means possible to hold on to power has been widely condemned.

The Abetifi MP and Food and Agric minister had said at a health walk organised by the NPP on Saturday, April 8, 2023, that his party would never hand over power to the NDC.

Speaking in Twi, he accused the NDC of using the current economic crisis and propaganda to win over voters. He made the following comments in Twi:

"If they [NDC] think they can use threats, fearmongering and violence to win the elections in 2024, we will show them that we have the men. As we the NPP are in government, we cannot foresee a situation where we are handing over power to the NDC. It won't happen. We [NPP] will do everything and anything to hold on to power."

Bryan Acheampong's comments criticised widely

Social media and news headlines have been inundated with reactions to Bryan Acheampong's comments.

Many have described the NPP MP's comments as an unfortunate admission that the NPP intends to rig the next elections. Others think Bryan Acheampong just exposed a grand scheme by the NPP to use military and state-sponsored violence, similar to what happened during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, to hold on to power.

NDC wants Bryan Acheampong arrested for 'treasonable' comments

The opposition NDC the police to arrest and prosecute the MP and former national security minister over the comments.

"The NDC, a party that both in the years 2001 and 2017, handed power to NPP when the people of Ghana voted for the NPP, wants to assure Ghanaians that we SHALL DO EVERYTHING that is necessary to protect the democratic will and the sovereignty of the Ghanaian people," the NDC said in a statement.

NPP founding member Nyaho-Tamakloe descends on Bryan Acheampong

Retired soldier and founding member of the NPP Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has reacted to the comments by Acheampong in a short statement.

According to him, the minister is a threat to the 1992 Constitution.

"Bryan Acheampong’s indiscipline and violent tendency have reached legendary levels and it is about time the President and the NPP leadership called him to sanity," Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said.

Rachel Appoh slams her "brother" over goof

A former NDC MP, Rachel Appoh, has also condemned the comments by Bryan Acheampong as an empty threat to destabilise the country in 2024.

"It is an unfortunate comment by Bryan Acheampong. Some of us are ready to lay down our lives to ensure the right thing is done during the 2024 elections.

"The Bryan I know shouldn't be making this statement. I don't know what power he has gotten him so drunk for him, someone I see as a brother, to be making this reckless statement," she told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview.

NDC national organiser warns Bryan Acheampong

NDC National Organiser Joseph Yammin also feels that Bryan Acheampong only repeated statements by President Nana Akufo-Addo and other NPP stalwarts.

In a video circulating on social media, Yamming warned the Acheampng and the NPP against plans to rig the elections.

“When I hear people speak so childish like what a dishonorable member of parliament by the name Bryan Acheampong or something is reported to have said I wonder if indeed they know and understand the exact words coming out of their mouths," he said in the viral video.

He vowed that the opposition NDC will go into the next election ready to counter and neutralise every tactic the NPP would try to use to rig the elections.

Mahama asks Akufo-Addo to accept blame

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that John Mahama said the current NPP administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo has mastered the art of shifting blame for the country's challenges.

He told party executives at Awutu Senya East and West in the Central Region on Tuesday, March 28 that until the president and his appointees accept the blame, they won't be able to solve the problems facing the country.

He said although the power crisis that rocked his erstwhile administration was not really his fault, he took responsibility and fixed it.

