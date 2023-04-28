The opposition NDC has been tipped by a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit to win the next presidential and parliamentary elections

This means that the possibility of former president John Mahama returning as president in 2024 is most likely since he is the favourite to win the party's primaries hands down on May 13

But the EIU report released on Friday, April 28, 2023, admonishes the NDC to select a new presidential candidate like Dr Kwabena Duffuor to firm up its chances of winning the polls

The influential Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has tipped the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) two win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The latest report by the EIU was released on Friday, April 28, 2023.

“The NDC...stands a strong chance of winning the 2024 presidential poll and securing a legislative majority,” EIU said.

Poor governance under current NPP brightens NDC's chances

EIU cited poor governance and economic hardship under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) as being largely the deciding factors for the expected voting patterns.

The report projects that the new government after the current Akufo-Addo-led administration will face economic challenges similar to its predecessor's.

"But overall political stability will be maintained, as Ghana’s main parties and citizens have faith in the country’s well-established democratic institutions and confidence that any transfer of power will be fair," the report stated.

NDC can improve its chances with a fresh candidate

The EIU report, however, admonishes the NDC to select a new candidate as its flagbearer other than John Mahama to further improve its chances of winning the next polls.

The report said NDC could also choose to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate, such as Kwabena Duffuor, a former finance minister.

Dr Duffuor is John Mahama's closest contender in the contest for the NDC's 2024 presidential candidate, although top analysts tip Mahama to win the party's primaries on May 13, 2023, hands down.

John Mahama confident about winning 2024 general elections

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama said recently that because of the poor governance under Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are clamouring for NDC to return to power in 2024.

He told party delegates in Bodi in the Western North Region that everywhere he goes, he's given a stone of vindication.

He said Ghanaians can't wait for 2024 to vote out the NPP for disappointing them.

