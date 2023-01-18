NDC has released the full timetable and guidelines for the election of its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the next general elections

The largest opposition party in Ghana has set May 13, 2023 to elect a presidential candidate and parliamentary candidates for general elections in December 2024

The party has also warned executives against open support for any one candidate ahead of the primaries

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has released the timetable for the election of its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Per the timetable, opening of nominations for the presidential and parliamentary elections starts on Monday, February 22 and ends on February 24, 2023.

This will be followed by submission of forms/filing of nominations between March 20 and March 22, 2023.

Vetting of nominations starts March 27 and ends on March 29, 2023. A one-week period has been set aside between March 30 and April 6, 2023 for anyone who wants to appeal the decision of the vetting committee.

Then on Saturday, May 13, 2023 the presidential and parliamentary elections will be held.

In a document detailing the guidelines for the election of parliamentary candidates for the next election, the NDC warned its executives against public statements in support of a particular candidate.

"No organ, institution, branch or structure of the Party shall issue any public or press statements in support of any of the contestants. For the avoidance of doubt, no Party Executive Member (National, Regional and Constituency) or any member of any organ of the Party shall issue any public statements or make any public pronouncements which have the effect of committing the support of the whole of that organ, institution, branch or structure of the Party to any contestant," the party said.

Former president John Dramani Mahama, the party's candidate for the 2020 elections, is tipped by many political pundits and experts to win the primaries.

Many cite his experience and near-victory performance in the last election against incumbent president Nana Akufo-Addo as justification for tipping him to win hands down during the presidential primaries.

Former Bank of Ghana Governor and business magnate Dr Kwabena Duffuor is considered his closest contender.

