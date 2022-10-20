Former president John Mahama is very likely to win the next presidential election, according to a new survey

The survey by Global Info Analytics shows that the former president is favoured by voters 29% more than vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The survey revealed that majority of the over 5,000 voters sampled did not think NPP can "break the 8"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A new survey has tipped John Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to win the 2024 presidential elections.

The survey by Global Info Analytics disclosed that results from possible voters in the next elections showed that Mr Mahama is favoured more than vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 29%.

The pollster explained that results were obtained from a random simulation for all 275 constituencies and from a sample size of 5,661 respondents.

John Mahama is former president and is expected to contest the 2024 presidential election.

Source: UGC

The Global Info Analytics poll also showed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was losing its grip on the Eastern Region as the NDC and Mahama polled 73% against Dr. Bawumia’s 24% during their simulation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Furthermore, when eligible voters in the next election were asked if NPP can “Break the Eight” and secure a third successive term, approximately 70% of voters answered in the negative.

Respondents said they did not believe the NPP can win the 2024 election.

Only 19% of voters said the NPP can win the 2024 elections and 10% expressed no opinion.

Approximately 46% of NPP voters even do not believe the party can win the 2024 elections.

Only 43% who believe the party can retain power after 2024.

NDC Chairmanship Race: Nii Armah Ashitey Vows To Beat Asiedu Nketia And Ofosu Ampofo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the race for the chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has intensified.

This is because a stalwart of the party, Nii Armah Ashitey, has joined the contest.

Mr Ashitey on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, officially declared his intention to contest the party's National Chairman position when nominations are opened.

Nii Armah Ashitey has praised the NDC grassroots and executives for their dedicated works for the party in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

He blamed the leadership of the party mainly the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for not being vigilant enough in the collation and counting during the 2024 election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh