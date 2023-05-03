Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has officially declared his intention to contest the NPP presidential primaries in November 2023

He made the anticipated announcement on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, during a meeting with members of the Majority caucus

With the vice president's announcement, the number of people who have officially declared their intention to contest the NPP flagbearership contest stands at nine

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After months of behind-the-scenes campaigning, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has officially announced his intention to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

The primaries slated for November 2023 will elect the NPP flagbearer for the crucial 2024 general elections.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh indicated that the vice president made the official announcement when he met with the Majority caucus on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Dr Mahamudud Bawumia interacts with the clergy in these old photos. Source: Facebook/@mbawumia

Source: Original

Dr Bawumia yearns to "Break the 8"

Citing its source, Joy News reports that Bawumia said his willing and ready to lead the NPP as flagbearer to “break the eight.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Break the 8" is the NPP's catchphrase about its intention to be the first political party in Ghana to hold on to power after two consecutive terms of eight years since the multiparty democracy returned in 1992.

Dr Bawumia, as sitting vice president, faces the daunting task of winning NPP delegates who are aggrieved by the current economic difficulties to his side.

Although the government has been explaining that the current challenges are largely external, both party loyalists and ordinary Ghanaians blame poor decisions by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his appointees, the vice president included.

9 aspirants to contest NPP presidential primaries

So far nine members of the governing NPP have officially declared their intention to run for the flagbearer slot of the party, with Dr Bawumia being the latest.

The following party stalwarts have all officially declared their intention to contest:

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng - Former Trades and Industry Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - Former minister for Food and Agriculture Kennedy Agyapong - Sitting MP for Assin Central for the NPP Francis Addai Nimo - Former MP for Asante Mampong Joe Ghartey - Former MP for Essikado-Ketan Kwabena Agyepong - Former NPP general secretary Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku - Economist and politician Boakye Agyarko - Former energy minister

NPP's timetable for presidential and parliamentary primaries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that NPP has released timelines for internal elections in preparation for the next national presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2024.

The party has set November 4, 2023, for the national congress​​​​​, where the NPP's flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections would be held.

The party also barred national, regional, and constituency party executives and MMDCEs from contesting in constituencies where there is a sitting MP.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh