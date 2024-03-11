The late John Kumah's wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, has spoken on the untimely passing of her husband

In an interview, she recounted how she and the former Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu met in 2005 and married a year later

She also denied rumours that her husband had died from poisoning, as started by a video of broadcaster Captain Smart

In the wake of the untimely passing of John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu, his wife, Apostle Lilian Kumah, has reminisced fondly about their nearly two decades of marriage.

In an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on March 11, 2024, the late MP's wife shared the unique circumstances that led to their enduring relationship.

John Kumah's wife recounted their 18-year-old marriage Photo source: Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah Outreach Ministries, John Ampontuah Kumah

Source: Facebook

According to Mrs Kumah, the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, they met under unusual circumstances and struck a bond which turned into marriage about a year later.

"We crossed paths at Mallam in Accra right after I finished secondary school. I was working, and he had just graduated from university. One day, my money accidentally fell into the gutter, and he gallantly retrieved it for me. I bought plantain chips, and he jokingly asked for some. Little did we know, this playful banter would mark the beginning of our journey together."

Even though she did not have enough money to buy some plantain chips for John Kumah, her offer to share what she had with him led him to stay on and visit her church later.

"Despite my limited funds, I decided to share the chips with him. He visited me the following Sunday after church, and our relationship truly began. A year later, we exchanged vows. For almost 18 years, he was not just my husband but also my mentor, my teacher, and my rock through thick and this," she said.

Watch the video of the interview below:

John Kumah's wife denies rumours that he was poisoned

Meanwhile, Apostle Mrs Kumah has denied reports that her husband died as a result of poisoning.

The talk of poisoning sparked up after an old video of renowned broadcaster Captain Smart claiming that John Kumah had been poisoned resurfaced.

Captain Smart, in his video, stated that Kumah had been poisoned alongside Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi.

An aide to Chairman Wontumi, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, deepened the speculation with his confirmation that Kumah and his boss were poisoned about six months ago.

But according to the late MP's wife, her husband was battling a terminal illness, and none of the medical reports ever indicated that he had been poisoned.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh