Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has spoken up on the row about his British citizenship

According to his camp, the information he presented to be inputted into the UK Companies House in 2006 indicated Ghanaian as his nationality

This suggests that the UK Companies House has since 2006 been holding a piece of wrong information on its database

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cleared the air on the row about his British nationality.

The vice president has explained that the UK Companies House inputted "British" as his nationality even though the information he presented to the agency indicated "Ghanaian" as his nationality.

According to GhanaWeb, the vice president shared the information form he presented to the UK Companies House with them, and on that form, it is stated that the vice president was "Ghanaian".

The Companies House is UK's executive agency that examines and stores company information and makes such information available to the public. The agency is managed by the UK's Department for Business and Trade.

This suggests that the UK Companies House on whose website Dr Bawumia is listed as "British" has since 2006 captured a piece of erroneous information on its database.

The UK Companies House has not commented on the issue since last week when a former Ambassador disclosed that the vice president may be holding dual citizenship.

The information captured about the veep on UK Companies House database

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that the information on UK's Companies House shows vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is listed as a "British".

Dr Bawumia is said to have obtained British citizenship when he was director of the Ghana International Bank Plc.

The information about "Mahamudu Bawumia" on the UK Companies House is as follows:

Date of birth: October 1963

Company Name: GHANA INTERNATIONAL BANK PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (03468216)

Company status: Active

Correspondence address: House No 48, 6th Estate Road Kanda Estates, Accra, Greater Accra, Ghana, (FOREIGN)

Role: Director (RESIGNED)

Appointed on: 18 October 2006

Resigned on: 15 April 2009

Nationality: British

Occupation: Banker

Find a screen grab of the information from the website below:

Why Bawumia's alleged British nationality is a big deal

Last week, a respected former Ambassador and a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sam Pee Yalley, disclosed that Dr Bawumia may be holding dual citizenship - Ghanaian and British.

The former Ghanaian Ambassador to India made the revelation to drum home his discontent with a Supreme Court ruling recently that declared the election of a Member of Parliament null and void because of the MP's dual citizenship.

Ghana's law makes it illegal for Ghanaians who hold dual citizenship to run for some public offices.

Any Ghanaian holding citizenship of another country must renounce it before standing for public office in Ghana.

