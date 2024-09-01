Election 2024: Nana Kwame Bediako Unveils 12 Key Policy Initiatives For Ghana
- Nana Kwame Bediako, founder and leader of the New Force political movement will unveil his policies for Ghana in a virtual launch at 7:30 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2024
- The man also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar will announce what he calls the "12 Pillars for Economic Freedom" as his key policy proposal for the December 7, 2024, presidential election
- The virtual policy launch will be televised on all national television and radio stations across the country
Founder and leader of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako is set to unveil his policy proposals for the forthcoming presidential elections in 2024.
Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar will at 7:30 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2024, engage Ghanaian voters on what he termed as "The 12 Pillars for Economic Freedom".
The 12 Pillars for Economic Freedom would serve as the manifesto for Nana Kwame Bediako, who is preparing to contest the presidential election as an independent candidate after failing to register his New Force movement as a political party.
According to a flier sighted by YEN.com.gh on @eddie_wrt's X page, Freedom Jacob Caesar's key policy launch would be held virtually and televised on all the major TV channels and radio stations across the country.
Nana Kwame Bediako hopes to convince Ghanaian voters to consider him for the presidency with his proposals for economic transformation.
Focus areas of the 12 pillars economic proposal
The policy proposal set to be unveiled this evening will focus on areas including advanced infrastructure development, energy independence, technological innovation, and the empowerment of local industries.
Nana Kwame Bediako's virtual policy launch is the first of its kind in the annals of Ghana's political history, and it indicates his penchant for innovative ideas.
The leader of the New Force hopes his track record in industrialisation and real estate will endear him to Ghanaians as a viable option to take Ghana to the promise kand of progress and opportunities for all.
Nana Kwame Bediako announces change of name
Meanwhile, in an earlier YEN.com.gh publication, flagbearer of the New Force political movement, Nana Kwame Bediako has urged Ghanaians to stop calling him"Cheddar."
He stated that he preferred to be called "Freedom" because he believes he is the man to bring progress and development to all Ghanaians.
Freedom Jacob Caesar's comments drew mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh
