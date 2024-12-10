The New Patriotic Party's presidential candidate for Ghana's 2024 election, Dr Bawumia has shared his analysis

After conceding to the National Democratic Congress' John Dramani Mahama, Dr Bawumia is confident his party gave away their victory cheaply

He said this while talking to a group of party faithfuls who called on him after the EC declared Mahama as president-elect

Ghana's 2024 general elections ended with the National Democratic Congress's presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, as the president-elect.

On December 9, the Electoral Commissioner declared the presidential results from 167 of Ghana's constituencies.

Dr Bawumia tells NPP supporters how they can regain power after suffering a heavy defeat in the 202 elections.

Source: Twitter

John Mahama polled 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the votes cast, while Dr Bawumia got 4,657,304 votes, representing 41.61% of the votes cast.

Before the official declaration, Bawumia conceded, calling Mahama's win a decisive victory.

Bawumia shares his analysis

On December 10, a group of constituents from the Klottey Korle constituency paid a courtesy call on Dr Bawumia.

At the gathering, Dr Bawumia established that the NPP gave away the victory to the NDC. He argued that while the NDC managed to maintain its number of votes from the previous elections, the NPP's lot reduced by 40%.

Dr Bawumia comforted the supporters and urged the supporters not to blame others but to pool efforts in building a united front for the next elections in 2028.

John Mahama to rescue Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama, after becoming Ghana's pre-elect, had vowed to take Ghana on a recovery journey.

Mahama established that the past eight years under the administration of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have left deep scars on the national psyche.

In his acceptance speech, he stated that the task ahead required the collective effort of Ghanaians to pull the country out of the 'abyss' created by the outgoing government.

Source: YEN.com.gh