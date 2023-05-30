Following a ruling last week by the Supreme Court, Parliament has declared the Assiin North seat vacant

This sets the stage for the Electoral Commission to schedule a date for a by-election in the Central Region constituency

The Supreme Court on May 17, 2023, ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its list of recognised Members of Parliament

Parliament has honoured the ruling by the Supreme Court for the Assin North seat to be declared vacant after its MP, James Gyakye Quayson, was found guilty of flouting constitutional provisions on citizenship for a person seeking to hold public office.

In a letter addressed to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), Parliament announced officially that the seat in the Central Region has been declared vacant, setting the stage for a second by-election this year.

"I Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament do hereby formally notify you of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency necessitated by the Judgement of the Supreme Court dated 17th May 2023," portions of the letter to the EC read.

Supreme Court orders Parliament to expunge James Quayson's name

The Supreme Court not long ago ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson from its list of recognised Members of Parliament.

The apex court ruled on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, that the man declared winner of the Assin North parliamentary elections for the NDC in 2020 failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship before standing for public office.

The seven-member Supreme Court bench led by Justice Jones Dotse determined that the election that declared Quayson winner in 2020 was null and void.

