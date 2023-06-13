A brilliant but needy young Ghanaian man, who had 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE, is now making ends meet from illegal mining

Koomson Stephen told YEN.com.gh that he had to put his education on hold to work as a “galamseyer” due to financial constraints

The native of Ghana's Central Region and former student of Mpohor Senior High School is appealing for support

Koomson Stephen, a young Ghanaian man and a Mpohor Senior High School alumnus, who obtained impressive results in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), now makes a living through illegal mining, known as "galamsey," due to financial difficulties.

Ameyaw Debrah highlights Stephen's situation

According to Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Stephen, who bagged 5As and 3Bs in the 2021 WASSCE, abandoned his education due to financial limitations to work as a "galamsayer."

"Koomson Stephen is a graduate of Mpohor SHS in the Western Region with 5As and 3Bs in his WASSCE in 2021.

"Due to financial constraints and other circumstances beyond him, the needy but brilliant student has abandoned education since 2021. He joined "Galamsey" artisanal mining and other menial jobs to survive and support other junior siblings," Debrah posted on Twitter.

The renowned blogger further urged his fans and followers to offer the brilliant young man scholarship opportunities.

In a telephone conversation with YEN.com.gh, Stephen confirmed the story and appealed for help.

"I am 22 years. I am currently in Tarkwa but will soon return home. I come from the Central Region.

''I couldn't further my education because I had no money to finance my education. Life is difficult due to financial constraints. I need help," Stephen told YEN.com.gh.

Stephen appeared to be heading somewhere when YEN.com.gh reached out to discuss his situation, including the whereabouts of his parents. YEN.com.gh will provide an update on his story.

Read Ameyaw Debrah's post and comments from online users below:

How folks online reacted to Stephen's story

People, including a Ghanaian legislator, offered to help.

Ghanaian MP @NtimFordjour reacted:

Will like to meet Koomson. Can you arrange for us to meet and assist him through university to realize his dream? God bless you for bringing his plight to notice.

@Bra_Qweku posted:

Good path. He'll be richer than wasting time completing uni to come home jobless.

@TheMediaGuy2350 said:

Trust me, these galamseyers get more money than most government workers; he could use that as an opportunity and save some amount from caring for himself in school. We've all been there. Money dey the Galamsey inside waa.

@paul_amanor mentioned:

Let's monitor the situation—- if the fundraiser doesn't work, let us know.

@manofserendipty posted:

I need help reaching out to him via that number. Kindly let him text me on Twitter or Instagram.

@kwameishere commented:

My boy be carry similar results go, Havard, herrh this world.

@Young__Black added:

A in Maths and Science? No way!

