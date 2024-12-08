Shatta Wale has reacted to the victory of John Mahama in the 2024 general elections on social media

In a post on X(formerly Twitter), the dancehall artiste seemed chuffed about the change and referenced a statement he had made before the elections

Shatta Wale had aligned himself with John Mahama and the NDC, showing his support and even knelt at Mahama's feet to ask for forgiveness

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has reacted to the victory of John Mahama in the 2024 general elections. The musician took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the outcome.

Shatta Wale reacts to John Mahama's election win. Photo source: shattawalenima, johnmahama

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale referenced a statement he made before the elections, highlighting the need for leaders to take the concerns of the people seriously. His post appeared to reflect his belief that Mahama's win was a result of the electorate expressing their frustrations. In his post, he wrote:

"Shatta Wale Once Said : When you take the people for granted ,you will have the greatest shock of your life. 💪"

The artiste had publicly supported Mahama before the elections. He even made headlines after kneeling before Mahama to ask for forgiveness, solidifying his endorsement of the former president.

The elections, which concluded on December 7, saw Mahama emerge as Ghana's President-Elect. On December 8, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat in a phone call to Mahama. Mahama later confirmed this in a post on social media.

Dr. Bawumia, in a public address, acknowledged the results and confirmed that the New Patriotic Party's internal collation showed a decisive win for Mahama and the NDC. He explained that his decision to concede was to reduce tensions and maintain peace in the country.

Rev Kusi Boateng reacts to Mahama win

Mahama's impressive win in the 2024 elections has sparked a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians and Rev Kusi Boateng.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the popular pastor communicated his thoughts on the result of the presidential election.

Kusi Boateng had prophesied that the NPP's flagbearer would emerge victorious in the presidential poll.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh