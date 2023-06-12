Celebrated singer Camidoh has received a nomination for the 2023 BET Best New International Act

According to Camidoh, he is very confident about bringing the award home

Adding that the only support he needs at this moment to push him to the top is votes.

Ghanaian afro-singer Raphael Kofi Attachie, known as Camidoh in showbiz, who has received a BET nominated for this year's BET Awards for Viewers Choice: Best International Act, shared what it will take for him to win.

Other nominees include Asake (Nigeria), Flo (UK), Labianca (Cameroon), Maureen (France), MC Ryan SP (Brazil), Pabi Cooper (South Africa), Raye (UK) and Werenoi (France).

A collage of Camidoh and BET backdrop Image credit: @betawards @camidoh

Source: Instagram

Speaking to AJ Sarpong on TV3, Camidoh said he believes he can bring the award home if Ghanaians vote for him. He also showed how their votes can be put in towards the count.

I'm super confident about this. For me, this is how I see it. I see it from my perspective. Being nominated, there means you stand an equal chance because there were certain criteria that were ticked for you to be nominated.

We learned that people or my people have to vote, like the post. I would like everyone who is in support of my nomination to go on BET International and like the post. The m=nomiee with the most likes is the one that will win.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Camidoh's optimism about bringing the 2023 BET Award home

People in the comment section urged Camidoh on as they congratulated him for his feature.

Kpodo William commented:

More vhim.

Sharif Mahmud said:

All the best.

