The Minority Leader in Parliament has said his caucus will oppose any new taxes in the 2023 mid-year budget review.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said his side will push for expenditure cuts instead of new taxes.

Forson said he expects new revenue measures in the 2023 mid-year budget review because of the IMF deal

The Minority side of Parliament has said it will block any attempt by the government to introduce new taxes during the 2023 mid-year budget review.

The Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, said to Joy News his caucus will instead force the government to reduce its expenditure.

Forson accused the government of wanting to "live large on the back of the people of Ghana."

He is concerned that more taxes will further burden Ghanaians during the economic crises.

“If I look carefully, there is a massive room for expenditure cuts, but the government obviously is indiscipline, and they don’t seem to care.”

"So they need to cut that kind of expenditure and if I am the one in charge or responsible, I would rather go for a cut in expenditure as against a tax measure or an increase in taxation."

New taxes expected

Ahead of the mid-year budget, Forson said new taxes in the budget would not shock him.

He explained that these new taxes may be requirements of the new International Monetary Fund deal.

“I won’t be surprised if the government introduces new measures because if you read the MEFP, the IMF is asking for additional measures of about 1% of GDP and I don’t know where that is going to come from.”

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the 2023 mid-year budget review to Parliament on July 25, 2023.

But Parliament wants the presentation to be brought forward.

Parliament passes New Revenue Bills

In April 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that Parliament passed three major revenue bills to improve Ghana's economy.

The new bills were the Growth and Sustainability Levy Bill, of 2022, the Excise Duty Amendment Bill, of 2022 and the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, of 2022.

Parliament, however, did not pass these bills unanimously because of stiff opposition from the Minority.

