A former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, has warned of the dangers of misinformation ahead of the 2024 elections.

The former Chief Justice suggested that developmental issues needed to be the focus of election discourse

Justice Wood stressed that lies and propaganda negatively affect individuals in society

Former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood has cautioned Ghanaians about the dangers of propaganda and misinformation during the 2024 election cycle.

During a recent speech, Justice Wood said that discourse around elections should focus on policies and development.

A former Chief Justice of Ghana Georgina Theodora Wood Source: Flickr/@John Mahama

“Only a year more, we will be preparing to go to the polls, once again to elect national leaders for this beautiful country. Do we wish to create hope for the future by channeling our energies and other resources to developmental issues or is it going to be another unending trend of pure propaganda as usual? “

The former Chief Justice was speaking at the Investiture of a new District Governor for Rotary Club’s District 9104.

She also warned of the dangers of misinformation in society during her speech.

"It bears emphasis that deliberate falsehoods, misinformation and dishonesty has destroyed the reputation and homes of many.”

Controversy around Dampare leaked tape

The former Chief Justice's warning comes amid reports on details of a recording allegedly exposing a plot by some members of the NPP and top police officials to oust current IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

YEN.com.gh reported that the alleged conspirators believe the IGP will prevent the NPP from rigging the 2024 elections.

The leak also claimed vice president Mahamudu Bawumia, who is contesting the NPP flagbearship, does not like the current IGP.

Some reports on this audio have transcribed portions of the discussion on the purported plot.

The contents of the leaked tape have not been substantiated.

Spotting fake news

YEN.com.gh has outlined ways to guard against misinformation.

Among other things, do not be too quick to spread unverified news.

One should check to see if the subject of the news is about has written about the same topic on verified outlets like social media handles.

Persons are also urged to bear in mind that if the information is absurd or too good to be true, it is most likely fake.

