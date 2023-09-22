The New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman has been meeting with some defeated flagbearer aspirants

The chairman said he met with all but two of the aspirants following the NPP Super Delegates Congress

The meetings with the aspirants were said to be cordial, with Kyerematen not showcasing any anger

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has indicated that an aggrieved presidential aspirant does not intend to abandon the party.

Ntim said a visit to Kyerematen after his dropping out of the NPP flagbearer race was cordial.

NPP National Chairman Stephen Ntim (L) and Alan Kyerematen (R). Source: Facebook/@New Patriotic Party/@Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Source: Facebook

“One would have thought that given the reasons he gave for boycotting the Flagbearership election, he would have been angry. But from the discussion I had with him, there was nothing to suggest that he was bottling up anger,” he said.

Ntim, who spoke to Oman FM, also said the party has engaged with some other disappointed aspirants following the NPP’s Super Delegate’s Conference.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He disclosed that he has engaged in productive dialogues with several presidential aspirants who did not secure victory in the party’s special delegates conference.

“I have visited some of the former Flagbearer aspirants in their homes and spoken to them except two, and in due course, I will pay them a visit as well,” Ntim said.

Ntim noted these engagements were also cordial, with no losing aspirant indicating a desire to leave the NPP.

Kyerematen's performance at Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the August 26 congress by a landslide, with 629 votes. Most polls had tipped the Vice President to win comprehensively.

Bawumia was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes.

Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, underperforming according to projections.

Majority leader wishes for Bawumia candidature

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said he would prefer Vice President Bawumia to run unopposed in the flagbearer race.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the other flagbearer aspirants dropping out of the race would benefit party unity.

The majority leader said he had wanted Alan Kyerematen to serve as Bawumia’s running mate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh