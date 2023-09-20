Kennedy Agyapong has said he will back Dr Bawumia's 2024 presidential bid if he wins the flagbearer race cleanly

He told Kessben TV that supporting Dr. Bawumia would be a tough call, however, he would do that if he is convinced that his victory is without blemish

He also cautioned against attempts to destroy his reputation because he is making headway in the presidential race, warning he may never support the party again

One of the key contenders in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he will support his main opponent, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, if he wins the polls genuinely.

Agyapong admits it will be a tough decision for him, but he will do the needful if he is unable to beat Dr Bawumia in the flagbearer race.

He made the comment when he spoke on the Twi-speaking TV channel, Kessben TV on September 2023.

“If the vice president emerges as the winner, I will back him. It will be difficult but I have no choice. But if they continue this way, I have a choice," he said in Twi.

He also disclosed that he may never the support again if the calculated attempt by some party folks to destroy his reputation continues.

"They have come up with the 10 sins of Kennedy Agyapong but if you look at all the things, they have listed, they were in support of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

"However, just because someone wants power, today all the times I defended the party have become the 10 sins of Ken Agyapong," he lamented.

COP Alex Mensah (rtd) confident NPP will "break the 8"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that COP George Alex Mensah has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will retain power after 2024.

He told an Accra-based radio station that NPP will hold on to power beyond 2024 because of the many great policies rolled out under Akufo-Addo's leadership.

He said the NPP has the men, the capabilities and the best intentions for moving the country forward.

Ken Agyapong blasts Akufo-Addo government

Also, Assin Central MP slammed the Akufo-Addo administration when he held a fitness walk where he made several jabs at the governing New Patriotic Party ahead of the party’s primaries in November 2023.

The latest chapter in Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential bid saw him hold a “showdown walk” where he delivered a wild speech with his trademark populism.

The fitness walk was a campaign platform where Agyapong reiterated his criticisms of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Adwoa Safo begs Akufo-Addo, NPP for forgiveness

In other news, Adwoa Safo produced a well-scripted video of apology to the entire NPP, but especially to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Although she did not specifically mention her long absence from the country last year in the apology video, she stirred controversy for overstaying her leave of absence in the US.

She lost her position as gender and social protection minister and her Dome-Kwabenya seat came close to being declared vacant.

