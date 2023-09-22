Onsy Kwame Nkrumah plans to contest for the flagbearer position of the Convention People’s Party (CPP)

Onsy is the son of Ghana’s first President and CPP independence hero Kwame Nkrumah

Onsy said he is running to build on his father’s legacy and address Ghana’s development problems.

He contended that succecive governments have failed to address Ghana’s challenges

“...more than 90% of Ghanaians are suffering, and both are either, NDC or NPP. So I’m not impressed with what NPP or NDC has shown us so far,” Onsy said.

“So I’m praying CPP is revived, and trusted to come back to power this coming year. I’m trusting God that I will be the flagbearer for CPP. I wish to stand to serve my people and to continue my father’s great works.”

