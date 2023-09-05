Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said he would prefer Vice President Bawumia to run unopposed in the flagbearer race

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the other flagbearer aspirants dropping out of the race would be good for party unity

The majority leader said he had wanted Alan Kyerematen to serve as Bawumia’s running mate

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu wants Vice President Bawumia’s challengers in the NPP flagbearer race to step aside for the frontrunner.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said he once pushed for Alan Kyerematen to be Bawumia’s running mate ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking to Okay FM, the majority leader said he has always favoured Bawumia as a flagbearer:

“I have not betrayed Alan, but as early as 2020, I foresaw that, based on how things were unfolding, by the time we reach 2024, the Vice President would likely be leading the party. So, I began advocating for him as the president and Alan as the vice president.”

The MP noted that some elders in the NPP did not receive this proposal well.

However, following Bawumia’s landslide victory during the party’s Super Delegates Congress, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said it was time to rethink.

“For the sake of the political party, if certain people will understand and protect the unity and they will bow out, it will be wonderful,” he said.

Bawumia wins big in Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%.

The Vice President had been tipped by most polls to win comprehensively. He was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29%. Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided for a while.

But Agyarko eventually dropped out of the race and a run-off was cancelled.

Bawumia seeks Asantehene's blessings

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia thanked the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his blessings before the Super Delegates Congress.

Bawumia has also asked for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s blessing ahead of the NPP presidential primaries in November.

The Vice President called on the Asantehene during the Akwasidae celebrations on September 3, 2023.

