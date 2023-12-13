The former first vice-chair of the New Patriotic Party, Amma Busia, died on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Amma Busia was a member of the NPP Council of Elders and the sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia

Busia died peacefully at the Nyaho Medical Centre in the early hours of December 12, according to her family

Amma Busia, the former first vice-chair of the New Patriotic Party, has died at the age of 87.

She was the sister of the late Kofi Abrefa Busia, who served as Ghana’s prime minister in the Second Republic.

Amma Busia with the NPP Loyal Ladies. Source: Facebook/NPP Loyal Ladies

Source: Facebook

Busia was also an NPP Council of Elders member before her passing. Her son, Dr Obeng Busia, confirmed the death to Asaase News.

She reportedly died peacefully at the Nyaho Medical Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

As part of her legacy, she will be remembered for being part of protests against the government of Ignatius Kutu Acheampong.

In 1959, she went into exile with her brother Kofi Abrefa Busia and moved to the UK.

She studied institutional management and catering at the Regent Street Polytechnic in London.

Theresa Kufuor passes on

Theresa Kufuor died on Sunday, October 1, 2023, aged 87. Her family surrounded her at the time of her passing.

Theresa Kufuor, born on October 25, 1935, had been married to John Kufuor for 61 years. She served as first lady from 2001 to 2009.

Her final funeral rites were performed at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo described Theresa Kufuor as a warm person who always supported her husband.

Akufo-Addo reportedly visited the Kufuor residence at Peduase after the former first lady’s passing.

He also ordered that flags in the country to fly at half-mast following her death.

The New Patriotic Party also directed that all flags in its offices across the country fly at half-mast.

