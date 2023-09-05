Former trades minister Alan Kyerematen has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race

Kyerematen cited concerns with the fairness of the electoral process in a statement announcing his withdrawal

The former aspirant said the incidents of violence recorded during the flagbearer race were despicable

This comes after his disappointing showing in the party's Super Delegates Congress, where he came third behind Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong.

Alan Kyerematen placed third at the NPP Super Delegates Congress. Source: Facebook/@AlanKwadwoKyerematen

In a statement where he announced that he was "honourably withdrawing", Kyerematen also said he was worried about the fairness of the electoral process.

"After having carefully analysed the results of the said elections, it is absolutely clear to me from events leading to, during and after the elections, that the Special Delegates Conference was strategically and tactically skewed in favour of one particular Aspirant."

He also criticised the incidents of violence recorded during the Super Delegates Congress.

Kyerematen said the levels of intimidation unleashed were unprecedented and despicable.

"...the conduct of the elections as approved by the Presidential Elections Committee, will forever remain a dark spot in the history of internal elections within the Party."

After consultations with his family and other stakeholders, Kyerematen said he would clear the air about his future in Ghanaian politics.

Before this announcement, there were already rumours that Kyerematen was considering withdrawing from the race.

This was after he had postponed a scheduled engagement with the media.

Kyerematen's performance at Special Delegates Congress

Bawumia won the Super Delegates Congress by a landslide, with 629 votes, representing 68.15%.

The Vice President had been tipped by most polls to win comprehensively.

He was followed by Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong with 132 votes, representing 14.30%.

Kyerematen came third with 95 votes, representing 10.29% while Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 36 votes, representing 4.01%.

A tie between Francis Addai Nimoh and former energy minister Boakye Agyarko left the positions in the final five of the flagbearer race undecided for a while.

Majority leader wishes for Bawumia candidature

Majority leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has said he would prefer Vice President Bawumia to run unopposed in the flagbearer race.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the other flagbearer aspirants dropping out of the race would benefit party unity.

The majority leader said he had wanted Alan Kyerematen to serve as Bawumia’s running mate.

