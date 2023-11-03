Ghana's Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has announced his bid to enter Parliament

He held a rally in Swedru and led a three-hour health walk through the township

Kwaning-Bosompem has, in the past, worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Driver and Vehicle License Authority

The allure of politics has drawn in another civil servant in the person of Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Ghana's Controller and Accountant-General.

Kwaning-Bosompem has announced his bid to enter Parliament for Akim Swedru on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Controller And Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem (R). SourceL Facebook/@Parliament Of Ghana

Source: Getty Images

On October 30, he held a rally in Swedru and led a three-hour health walk through the township, where he outlined his vision for the community.

Kwaning-Bosompem has been a public servant for 34 years and has worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Cement Works, Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the Driver and Vehicle License Authority.

Source: YEN.com.gh