The four aspirants contesting the flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party have pledged not to resign from the party after the primary

The aspirants signed an undertaking at a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.

The General Secretary of the NPP said that the aspirants have agreed to put the interest of the party first

The four flagbearer aspirants for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have signed an undertaking not to resign from the party in the event of a defeat.

The undertaking was signed after a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the aspirants.

Justin Kodua Frimpong (C) announced that the aspirants had signed an undertaking.

Addressing the press, the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah, said that the aspirants have also agreed to put the party's interest first.

“If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and support the primary winner.”

The primary is going to be contested by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia; Kennedy Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central; former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearer race

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that former trades minister Alan Kyerematen shocked many when he announced his withdrawal from the New Patriotic Party flagbearer race.

Kyerematen cited concerns with the fairness of the electoral process in a statement announcing his decision to stand as an independent candidate.

The NPP founding member said the incidents of violence recorded during the flagbearer race, for instance, were despicable.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

Agya Koo releases campaign song for Kennedy Agyapong

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and comedian Agya Koo has released a campaign song to promote Agyapong's presidential ambitions.

The song "Onoaa", Twi for "He is the One", was released on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Agyapong campaign has not officially confirmed the tune as its campaign song.

Source: YEN.com.gh