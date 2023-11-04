Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, one of the flagbearer aspirants of the ruling NPP, has arrived at the party's headquarters

He came with his wife and security details to cast his ballot in the ongoing NPP presidential primary

More than 200,000 delegates are voting on Saturday (today), November 4, to elect a leader for the 2024 general election

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has arrived to cast his vote in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary at the party's headquarters in Accra.

He arrived with his wife, Second Lady Samira Bawumia, and his security details.

Bawumia arrives at NPP head office to vote in party's presidential primary. Photo credit: @Citi973.

Source: Twitter

The vice-president is among the leading candidates many political pundits have tipped to win the presidential poll underway across 17 blocs throughout the country. His fiercest opponent is Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

Bawumia was captured on tape when he arrived, along with a fleet of cars, to cast his vote.

Watch the video below:

NPP presidential primaries: Police deployed to head office as voting begins

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that police were deployed to the head office of the NPP to supervise the organisation's presidential polls underway on Saturday (today), November 4.

More than 200,000 delegates have begun voting across 17 blocs comprising the 16 regions of Ghana and the NPP party headquarters, where the national officers will vote.

Four aspirants are contesting in the ongoing NPP presidential race to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general election.

Ken Agyapong accuses Bawumia of attempting to bribe him

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Agyapong alleged on Saturday, September 30, that he had been offered a bribe by the Bawumia campaign to be its running mate.

However, in a sharp rebuttal, the Bawumia campaign denied the claim as false and one of the unwarranted attacks on the Vice President's presidential ambitions.

Kennedy Agyapong made the allegations when he spoke to thousands of his supporters at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi. Bawumia's office denied these allegations.

Source: YEN.com.gh