Lil Win, in an interview, disclosed that former president John Mahama advised him against involving himself in politics in 2016

According to the actor, Mahama told him that he was too young to risk his bright future and career by dabbling in the game of politics

Lil Win mentioned that since then, he has vowed not to involve himself in politics like his colleagues Agya Koo, Big Akwess, and others are doing

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has opened up about a significant piece of advice he received from former President John Mahama in 2016. In an exclusive interview, the actor disclosed that Mahama cautioned him against venturing into politics, citing his youthfulness and promising career as reasons not to.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win and former President John Mahama Photo Source: Lil Win

Lil Win also shared that Mahama had expressed concerns that delving into politics at a young age could jeopardise his bright future and successful career. The actor emphasised that this conversation profoundly impacted him and made him reconsider any potential political aspirations.

The actor said since that conversation with Mahama, he has remained steadfast in his decision to steer clear of political involvement, unlike some of his fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry, like Agya Koo and Big Akwess.

This revelation comes in the wake of Lil Win's recent movie project, Mr President, which sparked curiosity after Mahama's visit to the set. Responding to queries about the former president's involvement, Lil Win clarified that there were no political motives behind Mahama's appearance and firmly stated that he is not aligning himself with any political party for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Lil Win's revelation sparks reactions

Mo commented:

I'm sure he told the other stars as well, but hunger and greedy lead them astray, now we know them.. JM is real

ohemaainchrist wrote:

Mahama is a genuine faithful man. He speaks the truth

Nanaba_Addo reacted:

Mahama just won my heart if he told you this

Lil Win's school subsidises fees for students

In another story, Lil Win, in an interview, complained about how expensive schooling was in the country and explained why he had made fees at his school cheaper.

The actor, who is the proprietor of Great Minds International School, said he had subsidised boarding fees at his school to only GH¢200.

Lil Win expressed pride in the progress his school had made so far, sharing his joy about his latest batch of graduates who completed their BECE exams.

