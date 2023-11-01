Asamoah Gyan has broken his silence after his ten-year marriage to Gifty Gyan was annulled

Ghana's all-time top goal scorer said he has no plans to remarry, adding that he is a happy man

Rather he revealed that his plan is to work hard so he can adequately provide for his children

Former Ghanaian skipper Asamoah Gyan following the split with his wife, Gifty Gyan, has revealed that remarrying is not something he has considered

The former Sunderland striker, who was asked about his plans for the future during an interview with Asempa FM, said his concentration was not on finding a wife but rather on fulfilling his duties to his kids as a father.

"I have kids that I am taking care of, and that is the most important thing. That is where the focus is and I am working hard to take good care of my children,"

Asamoah Gyan has been trending on many social media platforms after news of his 10-year marriage to Gifty Gyan being annulled went viral.

Court orders Gyan to give ex-wife cars, houses and properties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the court granted Gifty properties, including a house in the United Kingdom, a four-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a filling station, and two cars.

The pressiding judge Justice Hafisata Ameleboba, who presided over the case, also granted a maintenance fee of GHȼ25,000 per month to be paid to Gyan's ex-wife.

The decision comes after years of a legal battle started by the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker.

Gyan sought annulment of marriage in 2018

Also, in 2018, Gyan went to court to seek an annulment of his 2013 marriage with the United Kingdom-based Gifty.

As part of his demands, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer had questioned the paternity of their three children and demanded a DNA test.

The test results showed he was the father of all three children.

Gyan was seeking the annulment based on Gifty being 'married' already, a sham marriage in 2002, at the time she was marrying him.

