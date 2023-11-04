Global site navigation

NPP Primary: Bawumia And Wife Jubilate In Campaign Office Ahead Results Declaration
Politics

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's camp is jubilating ahead of the declaration of the NPP's presidential primary results.

The NPP have voted in their presidential primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Bawumia and wife jubilates
Mahamudu Bawumia jubilates ahead of declaration Photo source: @swagofafricanews
Results trickling in from the polls point to a comfortable victory for Dr Bawumia. Ahead of the declaration of the results, Bawumia's camp is in a jubilant mood.

In a video sighted on Instagram, the Vice President was spotted singing and dancing with his wife and other members of his campaign team.

