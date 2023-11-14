The Supreme Court has dismissed the case filed by Ken Kuranchie, the editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, against former President John Dramani Mahama

The suit challenged Mahama's eligibility to run for president in 2024

The apex court threw out the suit and directed Ken Kuranchie to undergo practical legal training

The Supreme Court of Ghana has dismissed a legal case brought by Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, the editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, against former President John Dramani Mahama.

The suit sought to challenge Mahama's eligibility to run for president.

The court's decision includes a directive for Ken Kuranchie to undergo practical legal training, emphasising the need for him to acquire hands-on experience in the legal profession.

John Mahama (L) and Kenneth Kuranchie. Source: Facebook/@JMahama, @jerry.adjei.16

Source: Facebook

Ken Kuranchie filed the suit in June 2023, challenging Mahama's eligibility based on the interpretation of Article 66 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the duration of a presidential term as four years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kuranchie argued that according to Article 62 of the Constitution, a former president is not qualified to seek re-election, seeking a court declaration to prevent Mahama from pursuing his presidential ambitions.

In response, Mahama submitted a motion requesting the court to dismiss Kuranchie's writ, citing technicalities.

The Supreme Court's ruling on November 14, 2023, declared that Mahama is eligible to run in the 2024 General Elections, rejecting Kuranchie's legal challenge.

The court's decision also underscored the importance of Kuranchie gaining practical legal training to enhance his understanding of the legal profession.

Ken Kuranchie started his campaign to block Mahama's presidential bid as far back as 2018.

Owusu-Bempah speaks on Mahama presidential bid

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said John Mahama no longer has spiritual barriers hindering his presidential bid.

The New Patriotic Party-aligned Owusu-Bempah has dismissed Mahama's chances at the presidency in the past.

The preacher said these spiritual barriers hindering John Mahama were in place ahead of the 2020 elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh