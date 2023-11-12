Former President John Mahama has paid tribute to Jerry John Rawlings on the third anniversary of his death

Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19

Rawlings was a former Ghanaian military leader who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 1992 before transitioning to democratic rule

Former President John Mahama has paid tribute to late National Democratic Congress Founder Jerry John Rawlings on the third anniversary of his passing.

In his message, Mahama lauded Rawlings for his contributions to Ghana’s current democracy.

“Another opportunity to reminisce on the impactful life and times of a great leader, HE Jerry John Rawlings, the charismatic Founder of the people-centred National Democratic Congress and former President of the Republic of Ghana.”

“Today, we honour, with gratitude and reverence, the memory of a man who ushered us into an enduring and stable 4th Republic. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

He died less than a month after burying his mother.

He left behind his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman, and four children - Zanetor Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, and Kimathi Rawlings.

He was a former Ghanaian military leader who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 1992 as Head of State.

He was then democratically elected President of Ghana in 1992 and served till 2000.

