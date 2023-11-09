Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said John Mahama no longer has spiritual barriers hindering his presidential bid

Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah has said the National Democratic Congress' John Mahama has a good chance of becoming president again.

After dismissing Mahama's chances at the presidency in the past, Owusu-Bempah now says no spiritual barriers are hindering Mahama.

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah (L) and John Mahama (R). Source: Facebook/@Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah/@John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The preacher said these spiritual barriers hindering Mahama were in place before the 2020 elections.

Owusu-Bempah, who is aligned with the New Patriotic Party, said the "circumstances of years ago that caused God to abandon our father John Dramani Mahama and bar him from the presidency no longer exist."

During the interview with Okay FM, He stressed that change can occur in matters that concern spirituality.

In contrast, Owusu-Bempah said the NPP's flagbearer has not been confirmed in the spiritual realm.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary on November 4.

He secured 118,210 of the ballots cast in the election, representing 61.47 percent, while Kennedy Agyapong followed in second with 37.41 percent of the vote.

Akufo-Addo confident in next flagbearer

Ahead of the NPP Super Delegates Congress on August 26, 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP's next flagbearer will steer Ghana out of the economic crisis occurring under his current administration.

Speaking to the press during the NPP Super Delegates Congress, he hoped the NPP would rally behind the new flagbearer.

He further reiterated his neutrality in the NPP flagbearer race, saying he has not endorsed any candidate.

Source: YEN.com.gh