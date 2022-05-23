General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has lashed out at New patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarrFM, Nana Aba Anamoah has called out New patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers.

Taking to her official Twitter page, she lashed out at NPP foot soldiers for not expressing ”wisdom”. She tweeted in Twi:

Mo nim nyansa baako sei.

This comes at the back of NPP foot soldiers passionately defending the Will of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

With Sir John topping Twitter trends due to the leaking of his Will, according to her, the worst part of the bruhaha is foot soldiers defending the Will.

Fans React To Nana Aba Anamoah's Advise To NPP Foot Soldiers

Achimota Forest Lands Listed Among Late Sir John’s Willed Properties

Leaked documents said to be the last will and testament of late Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known popularly as Sir John, shows he owned a parcel of the disputed Achimota Forest lands.

The leaked documents sighted by YEN.com.gh shows that the former governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, who died in 2020, willed various properties, including large swathes of the Achimota Forest lands to various beneficiaries.

On the fourth page of the said will, the following lands at the Achimota Forest have been allocated as follows:

“I give my land situate at the Achimota Forest in the name of Jakaypro Limited and measuring 5.541 acres to the following persons forever.

Achimota Forest: Government Denies Sale of Reserve For Commercial Development

Meanwhile, the government has denied reports that the Achimota Forest Reserve has been sold for commercial development following thousands of critical comments online.

Thousands took to social media to bash the government, particularly President Nana Akufo-Addo, for allegedly selling the rich reserve for development.

It is not clear where the allegations of the sale of the reserve originated from on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, however, a document sighted by YEN.com.gh when the claim went viral read in part:

“All the five parcels of land specified in this Schedule as Sites A, B, C, D and E containing an approximate total area of 361.50 Acres or 146.30 Hectares more or less situate, lying and being at ACHIMOTA-ACCRA in the Greater Accra Region of the Republic of Ghana all of which five parcels of land are more particularly delineated on Plan No. 073/2022 attached hereto and thereon shewn edged pink.”

The unauthenticated document that fueled the viral allegations about the forest reserve also suggested that only parts will be used for the development. According to the document, an Executive Instrument 144 on the deal, gazetted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 19, 2022, came into force on May 1, 2022.

Source: YEN.com.gh