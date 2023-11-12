Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed the National Democratic Congress' campaign to rescue Ghana from the New Patriotic Party

Bawumia said that God had already rescued Ghanaians after the NDC lost the 2016 general election

The Vice President was recently declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed the National Democratic Congress' rhetoric of rescuing Ghana from the New Patriotic Party.

Bawumia said the actual rescue happened when the NPP assumed power in 2017 after John Mahama lost the general election.

John Mahama and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The vice president was speaking to Asaase Radio in his first interview since winning the NPP presidential Primary.

"Now you don't understand what they mean by coming to rescue, we have rescued the country already, and we are now building upon that unless maybe they are not informed."

Bawumia was declared the winner of the NPP Presidential primary on November 4.

He secured 118,210 of the ballots cast in the election, representing 61.47 percent, while Kennedy Agyapong followed in second with 37.41 percent of the vote.

Bawumia gets a massive welcome from presidential staffers at Jubilee House

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Bawumia returned to office on Monday, November 6, 2024, after emerging victorious in the NPP flagbearer race to a rousing welcome.

Presidential staffers donning white attire gathered at the forecourt of the Jubilee House to welcome his convoy amid applause and cheers.

Bawumia secured a resounding victory in the NPP presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.

Owusu Bempah speaks on Bawumia's election as NPP flagbearer

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that popular televangelist and self-proclaimed preacher Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has commented on the outcome of NPP's presidential primaries.

Owusu Bempah said although the NPP has elected Bawumia as flagbearer, he has not been confirmed in the realms of the spirit.

He also prophesied that the upcoming President of Ghana would soon grace his pulpit with a testimony.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh